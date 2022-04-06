50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

LIVE: Biden speaks to trade union national conference

President Joe Biden gives remarks at the North America’s Building Trades Unions Legislative Conference. (CNN, POOL)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Joe Biden is speaking Wednesday to the North America’s Building Trades Unions Legislative Conference.

Biden will speak to “thousands of national, state and local building trades leaders from across the country,” according to a statement.

The NABTU works to create economic security and job opportunities for its construction workers, according to the organization’s website. It represents more than 3 million professionals in the U.S. and Canada.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCPD: Mother issued misdemeanor summons in child custody case involving missing 1-year-old
Heavy police presence near the intersection of Common and LaGrange Streets after neighbors...
Police: Two killed near intersection of Common and LaGrange
Sulphur woman dies following crash on Country Club Rd.
Major Alexander Drummond, shown here with his father, Gentner Drummond, was able to walk away...
Authorities: Pilot able to walk away after ejecting from F-16
Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Mill St.
Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Mill St.

Latest News

A resident looks for belongings in an apartment building destroyed during fighting between...
GRAPHIC: Russians preparing for new push as Ukraine gathers its dead
Police in Massachusetts are seeking to press charges against a man who was reportedly looking...
Neighbor catches man peeping on little girls, police say
The gasoline price board is shown at a gas station in Menlo Park, Calif., Monday, March 21,...
Democrats accuse oil companies of ‘rip off’ on gas prices
A 13-year-old boy was arrested in St. Bernard Parish on accusations that he fatally shot a...
NOPD arrests 13-year-old, accused of fatally shooting 14-year-old in New Orleans East