Berry, Crews named to midseason Golden Spikes Award watch list

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A pair of LSU Tigers have been named to the midseason Golden Spikes Award watch list by USA Baseball, which is presented annually to the top amateur baseball player in the nation.

Jacob Berry and outfielder Dylan Crews were the pair of Tigers featured on the list of 45 players in the nation from high school and college. The winner of the 44th Golden Spikes Award will be announced on Friday, June 24 on ESPN.

Through 29 games this season Berry has a .371 batting average with six doubles, nine home runs, and 30 RBI. He has started at both third base and right field for the Tigers, last season at Arizona he was primarily used as a designated hitter. At Arizona Berry hit .352 with a team-high 17 home runs and 70 RBI and helped them reach the College World Series.

Berry, was also named Co-National Freshman of the Year by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper. He was also a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award in 2021.

Last season, Crews was named to the midseason award watchlist after hitting .362 with 16 doubles, and 18 home runs, which broke Mike Fontenot’s record of 17 for a freshman in a season.

Crews, has started all 29 games for the Tigers and is hitting .342 with three doubles, four triples, and eight home runs while driving in 33 runs which currently ranks No. 2 on the team.

LSU center fielder Dylan Crews (3) (Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

Fan voting will play a part in the Golden Spikes Award in 2022. Fans will be able to vote for their favorite players on GoldenSpikesAward.com, starting on May 24 with the naming of the Golden Spikes Award semifinalists. USA Baseball will announce the finalists for the award on June 8 and fan voting will open at GoldenSpikesAward.com concurrently, remaining open through June 12.

