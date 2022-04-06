50/50 Thursdays
April 5 #SWLApreps Baseball/Softball Round-Up

By Brandon A. Williams
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A lot of district Baseball and Softball games across our area tonight. Both Kinder teams picked up wins tonight on the road in DeQuincy. The Lady Yellow Jackets win (7-1) keeps them at the top of the district standings and the boys win (7-2) over DeQuincy moves them up in the district standings as well.

The Lady K’s of South Beauregard got a big win (10-1) against the Jennings Lady Bulldogs who came into todays game second place spot in the district. Meanwhile, over in Moss Bluff Sam Houston won in dominating fashion over Comeaux 15-0.

Reported scores are found below. To report scores please send them to Sports@kplctv.com

BASEBALL:

St. Louis 12 Westlake 2

Iowa 10 LCCP 0

Grand Lake 22 Hamilton Christian 1

Lake Arthur 18 South Cameron 1

Sam Houston 6 New Iberia 1

Kinder 7 DeQuincy 2

SOFTBALL:

Kinder 7 DeQuincy 1

Merryville 9 Oberlin 1

Iowa 17 LCCP 1

East Beauregard 6 Lake Arthur 5

Lady K’s 10 Jennings 1

