April 5 #SWLApreps Baseball/Softball Round-Up
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A lot of district Baseball and Softball games across our area tonight. Both Kinder teams picked up wins tonight on the road in DeQuincy. The Lady Yellow Jackets win (7-1) keeps them at the top of the district standings and the boys win (7-2) over DeQuincy moves them up in the district standings as well.
The Lady K’s of South Beauregard got a big win (10-1) against the Jennings Lady Bulldogs who came into todays game second place spot in the district. Meanwhile, over in Moss Bluff Sam Houston won in dominating fashion over Comeaux 15-0.
Reported scores are found below. To report scores please send them to Sports@kplctv.com
BASEBALL:
St. Louis 12 Westlake 2
Iowa 10 LCCP 0
Grand Lake 22 Hamilton Christian 1
Lake Arthur 18 South Cameron 1
Sam Houston 6 New Iberia 1
Kinder 7 DeQuincy 2
SOFTBALL:
Kinder 7 DeQuincy 1
Merryville 9 Oberlin 1
Iowa 17 LCCP 1
East Beauregard 6 Lake Arthur 5
Lady K’s 10 Jennings 1
