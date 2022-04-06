16-year-old to be tried as adult in Julia Street homicide

50/50 Thursdays
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A 16-year-old arrested in a November 2021 homicide on Julia Street will be tried as an adult, officials with the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office said.

Emmalou Johnson was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder in Calcasieu district court on March 31. District Attorney Stephen Dwight’s office confirmed that she is charged as an adult.

Johnson is accused of killing 18-year-old Jayden Paul Ramirez, who died after being shot in the head on the evening of Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.

Johnson was arrested in November as a juvenile.

After being indicted as an adult on Thursday, March 31, she was booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center on Monday, April 4. She bonded out the same day on $550,000 bail.

The DA’s Office declined to discuss specifics because it is an ongoing case.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

