SWLA Center for Health Services honors Public Health week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In honor of National Public Health Week, SWLA Health Service Center will be hitting the road with their mobile unit to bring care to those who may have trouble getting service elsewhere.

The center is aiming to reach at least one hundred people of all ages.

Services the mobile van will be providing are the following: COVID-19 vaccinations, blood pressure screenings, glucose monitoring, immunizations, as well as Medicaid applications for those uninsured, that are interested.

These services are all free and will not come with a price tag of any kind.

“All you have to do is basically show up, come out and take advantage of what we’re providing here,” Community Liaison Specialist, Daelynn Flagg said.

With transportation being one of the main reasons why locals are not receiving preventative care, the goal of this initiative is to reach as many people as possible.

“Often, people need to come and visit or they need to see one of our providers but they don’t have access to transportation,” Flagg said.

The next site the mobile van is headed to will be Oberlin, Lake Charles on April 4th, followed by Lafayette.

For additional services, you can walk into their main office located at 2000 Opelousas St, Lake Charles, LA 70601 or visit their website https://www.swlahealth.org/.

