Couple loses everything in house fire on Navarre Street in Sulphur

By Haley Weger
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur couple lost their home and everything inside when it caught fire Tuesday morning around 11 a.m.

After the fire was brought under control, the Navarre Street neighborhood was still filled with smoke.

Homeowner Monica LeBlanc says the home, along with everything inside, was unsalvageable.

“It’s gone, the whole house is gone,” LeBlanc said. “It’s gone, we lost everything.”

Nobody was injured in the fire, and the cause is still unknown at this time.

Sulphur Fire Chief Dan Selph says an investigation will be conducted.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

