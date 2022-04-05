Search continues for missing Scott woman, Ella Goodie

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The search continues for Ella goodie, a Scott woman last seen on March 9, according to law enforcement.

Since Goodie was reported missing, a person of interest was named and her vehicle was found, but authorities continue searching for any leads in hopes of locating her.

“She had called her brother around noon just to let them know that they were fine, that they were getting gas,” Jessica Goodie said.

Ella’s cousin, Jessica Goodie, describes the last time the family heard from her.

“She told her brother she was going to bring somebody to Texas through Lyft, and we haven’t heard from her since,” Goodie said.

Police said the last person to see her was Brandon Jermaine Francisco. Her cousin said Goodie is a rideshare driver and had given Francisco rides prior to her disappearance.

“She was comfortable with him,” Goodie said. “She rode with him maybe a few times.”

While Goodie was a Lyft driver, the ride she gave Francisco on March 9 was not through their platform, the rideshare company said. However, they said they have been in contact with law enforcement to offer assistance in finding her.

Francisco was named a person of interest, and arrested in Missouri on an unrelated warrant out of Rapides Parish.

On April 1, Goodie’s car was found in St. Joseph, Missouri.

“The crime lab was able to go through that vehicle to look for different – maybe there were some body fluids in there, maybe fibers, whether it was carpet or some type of vegetation,” State Trooper Derek Senegal said.

Right now, law enforcement are left with more questions than answers.

“There’s a lot of things where there are still questions that need to be asked, and they have to be really careful in how they investigate and everything,” Trooper Senegal said.

It’s been nearly a month since she was last seen, leaving her children missing their mother, but her family said they are not losing faith.

“We don’t want anyone to lose hope that she will be found and brought back to us,” Goodie said. “So, we want to make sure that every day that we are sharing her face, every day we are saying her name.”

Authorities ask that anyone with information to contact the Scott Police Department at 337-233-3715 or Louisiana State Police at 318-484-2194.

