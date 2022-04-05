Sacred Heart Catholic Church hosting flea market

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Sacred Heart Catholic Church is hosting a flea market and garage sale.

The event is set to take place on Saturday, April 30 from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Sacred Heart of Jesus is located at 612 Louisiana Avenue in Lake Charles.

Booths are available to rent. People interested should contact Debra Johnson at 337-302-3929 or Bettye Tousaint at 337-842-9821 for more information.

