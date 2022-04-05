50/50 Thursdays
Police: Juveniles forced to return stolen property knock on door of detective assigned to case

By Johnathan Manning
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Two juveniles forced to return property stolen from vehicles in Maplewood knocked on the door of the detective assigned to the case, according to the Sulphur Police Department.

The two juveniles are suspected of burglarizing multiple unlocked vehicles in the Maplewood area during the early morning hours of April 3, according to the Sulphur Police Department.

Once their parents learned of the burglaries, the juveniles began returning the stolen property, Sulphur police said. That led them to knock on the door of the home of the detective investigating the case, where an item was stolen from a family member visiting the detective’s residence, Sulphur police said.

All stolen property has been recovered, authorities said.

Sulphur police urge anyone who believes they were a victim of the burglaries to call Det. Cain at 337-527-4598.

The two juveniles face five counts of burglary, two counts of theft of a firearm, and two counts of misdemeanor theft.

