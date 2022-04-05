North Lake Charles Law Enforcement Center to reopen

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Hurricane repairs have been completed at the North Lake Charles Law Enforcement Center, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office will be holding a community meet and greet at the center’s reopening on Friday, April 8, 2022.

The meet and greet will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, and drinks will be provided for those in attendance.

The center is located at 2112 Moeling St.

