North Lake Charles Law Enforcement Center to reopen
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Hurricane repairs have been completed at the North Lake Charles Law Enforcement Center, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office will be holding a community meet and greet at the center’s reopening on Friday, April 8, 2022.
The meet and greet will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, and drinks will be provided for those in attendance.
The center is located at 2112 Moeling St.
