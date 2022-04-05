McNeese sets season scoring highs during doubleheader wins over UAPB
LAKE CHARLES- McNeese softball extended its run-rule victory streak to four straight game and its overall winning streak to nine with two five inning wins over Arkansas Pine-Bluff Monday at Joe Miller Field at Cowgirl Diamond. The Cowgirls (21,14) outscored the Lady Lions (4, 29) 29-2 with a combined 23 hits, holding UPAB to eight hits on the day.
“Coming off a doubleheader yesterday I wanted to make sure we had energy to play composed and I thought we did,” said head coach James Landreneau. “We were patient at the plate and threw good pitches. Sometimes after four games in two days you come out a bit flat, but I thought they found a way to have some good energy and effort.”
Game One
Before the end of the third inning, the Cowgirls secured an 8-0 lead over the Lady Lions. The Cowgirls capitalized on walks and errors combined with effective hitting to mount their eventual 13-1 victory over the Lady Lions. UAPB was able to scratch a run in the fourth inning prior to Cowgirl pitcher Whitney Tate retiring all three batters who stepped up to the plate in the fifth.
Key Moments:
First Inning
- After stealing third, Alayis Seneca took advantage of an error score the first Cowgirl run of the game
- An RBI by Kaylee Lopez scored Kendall Talley
- An error gave Crislyne Moreno the opportunity to score from third base (McN 3, UAPB 0)
Second Inning
- A bases-loaded sacrifice fly by Jil Poullard scored Gracie Devall
- Seneca came home on a wild pitch (McN 5, UAPB 0)
Third Inning
- Reese Reyna’s RBI single scored Kaylee Lopez from second base
- The Cowgirls capitalized on Lady Lion errors to score two additional runs
- Seneca scored on another wild pitch (McN 9, UAPB 0)
Fourth Inning
- A bases-loaded RBI single scored the first Lady Lion run of the game (McN 9, UAPB 1)
- The Cowgirls responded with an RBI by Toni Perrin scoring Caleigh Cross
- Perrin then scored on a sacrifice fly by Reyna
- Two two-out bases-loaded walks by Poullard and Tiffany Steczo tacked on final runs of the ball game (McN 13, UAPB 1)
Game Notes:
- In the circle, Whitney Tate (5-7) struck out five batters and only gave up one run on three hits
- Seneca led the Cowgirls at the plate, going 3 for 3 and scoring three runs
- Perrin and Devall scored two runs apiece
- Six Cowgirls scored one run
- Reyna and Poullard each had two RBIs
- The Cowgirls drew seven walks while the Lady Lions drew one
- McNeese collected 11 hits while UAPB had four
Game Two
The Cowgirls opened the first inning of the second game with a scoring frenzy, scratching four runs before UAPB could record an out. McNeese commanded the inning with eight RBI and one wild pitch to give the Cowgirls a season-high of 11 runs scored in a single inning. The scoring continued throughout the final three Cowgirl innings resulting in a season-high 16 runs scored. McNeese matched its season-high set in March with three home runs in a single game.
Key Moments:
First Inning
- An RBI single by Moreno scored Seneca
- A bases-loaded walk drawn by Lopez scratched a run
- Immediately afterward Chloe Gomez was hit by a pitch to score Poullard creating a 3-0 Cowgirl lead with no outs
- A sacrifice fly by Perrin scored Moreno
- An RBI single by Reyna scored Lopez
- A wild pitch gave Gomez the opportunity to run home
- An RBI single by Seneca scored Reyna
- Moreno drew a two-out bases-loaded walk adding to the Cowgirl advantage
- A bases-clearing double by Lopez increased the McNeese lead to 11-0
Second Inning
- Back-to-back Cowgirl homers by Talley and Poullard added three more runs (McN 14, UAPB 0)
Third Inning
- Adriana Ramirez hit her second home run of the season leading McNeese to a 15-0 advantage
Fourth Inning
- Erin Ardoin scored the final Cowgirl run of the game on an error
Fifth Inning
- UAPB scored its only run of the game with a two out RBI single (McN 16, UAPB 0)
Game Notes:
- Pitcher Olivia Johnson picked up her second win of the season to improve to 2-1 on the season with four strikeouts and giving up four hits, one run, and did not allow a walk
- McNeese recorded a season-high of 14 RBI
- Talley led the Cowgirls at the plate going 2 for 2 with three runs scored, one walk, and two RBI including one two run homer
- Moreno also went 2 for 2 at the plate, with two runs scored, one walk, and two RBI
- Lopez led the Cowgirls with four RBI
- Three Cowgirls scored three runs
- McNeese drew nine walks
- The Cowgirls outhit the Lady Lions 12-4
Next Game:
The Cowgirls will be back in action to host UL-Lafayette Wednesday, April 6 at 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.
Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.