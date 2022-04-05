McNeese sets season scoring highs during doubleheader wins over UAPB

LAKE CHARLES- McNeese softball extended its run-rule victory streak to four straight game and its overall winning streak to nine with two five inning wins over Arkansas Pine-Bluff Monday at Joe Miller Field at Cowgirl Diamond. The Cowgirls (21,14) outscored the Lady Lions (4, 29) 29-2 with a combined 23 hits, holding UPAB to eight hits on the day.

“Coming off a doubleheader yesterday I wanted to make sure we had energy to play composed and I thought we did,” said head coach James Landreneau. “We were patient at the plate and threw good pitches. Sometimes after four games in two days you come out a bit flat, but I thought they found a way to have some good energy and effort.”

Game One

Before the end of the third inning, the Cowgirls secured an 8-0 lead over the Lady Lions. The Cowgirls capitalized on walks and errors combined with effective hitting to mount their eventual 13-1 victory over the Lady Lions. UAPB was able to scratch a run in the fourth inning prior to Cowgirl pitcher Whitney Tate retiring all three batters who stepped up to the plate in the fifth.

Key Moments:

First Inning

After stealing third, Alayis Seneca took advantage of an error score the first Cowgirl run of the game



An RBI by Kaylee Lopez scored Kendall Talley



An error gave Crislyne Moreno the opportunity to score from third base (McN 3, UAPB 0)



Second Inning

A bases-loaded sacrifice fly by Jil Poullard scored Gracie Devall



Seneca came home on a wild pitch (McN 5, UAPB 0)



Third Inning

Reese Reyna’s RBI single scored Kaylee Lopez from second base



The Cowgirls capitalized on Lady Lion errors to score two additional runs



Seneca scored on another wild pitch (McN 9, UAPB 0)



Fourth Inning

A bases-loaded RBI single scored the first Lady Lion run of the game (McN 9, UAPB 1)



The Cowgirls responded with an RBI by Toni Perrin scoring Caleigh Cross



Perrin then scored on a sacrifice fly by Reyna



Two two-out bases-loaded walks by Poullard and Tiffany Steczo tacked on final runs of the ball game (McN 13, UAPB 1)



Game Notes:

In the circle, Whitney Tate (5-7) struck out five batters and only gave up one run on three hits



Seneca led the Cowgirls at the plate, going 3 for 3 and scoring three runs



Perrin and Devall scored two runs apiece



Six Cowgirls scored one run



Reyna and Poullard each had two RBIs



The Cowgirls drew seven walks while the Lady Lions drew one



McNeese collected 11 hits while UAPB had four



Game Two

The Cowgirls opened the first inning of the second game with a scoring frenzy, scratching four runs before UAPB could record an out. McNeese commanded the inning with eight RBI and one wild pitch to give the Cowgirls a season-high of 11 runs scored in a single inning. The scoring continued throughout the final three Cowgirl innings resulting in a season-high 16 runs scored. McNeese matched its season-high set in March with three home runs in a single game.

Key Moments:

First Inning

An RBI single by Moreno scored Seneca



A bases-loaded walk drawn by Lopez scratched a run



Immediately afterward Chloe Gomez was hit by a pitch to score Poullard creating a 3-0 Cowgirl lead with no outs



A sacrifice fly by Perrin scored Moreno



An RBI single by Reyna scored Lopez



A wild pitch gave Gomez the opportunity to run home



An RBI single by Seneca scored Reyna



Moreno drew a two-out bases-loaded walk adding to the Cowgirl advantage



A bases-clearing double by Lopez increased the McNeese lead to 11-0



Second Inning

Back-to-back Cowgirl homers by Talley and Poullard added three more runs (McN 14, UAPB 0)



Third Inning

Adriana Ramirez hit her second home run of the season leading McNeese to a 15-0 advantage



Fourth Inning

Erin Ardoin scored the final Cowgirl run of the game on an error



Fifth Inning

UAPB scored its only run of the game with a two out RBI single (McN 16, UAPB 0)



Game Notes:

Pitcher Olivia Johnson picked up her second win of the season to improve to 2-1 on the season with four strikeouts and giving up four hits, one run, and did not allow a walk



McNeese recorded a season-high of 14 RBI



Talley led the Cowgirls at the plate going 2 for 2 with three runs scored, one walk, and two RBI including one two run homer



Moreno also went 2 for 2 at the plate, with two runs scored, one walk, and two RBI



Lopez led the Cowgirls with four RBI



Three Cowgirls scored three runs



McNeese drew nine walks



The Cowgirls outhit the Lady Lions 12-4



Next Game:

The Cowgirls will be back in action to host UL-Lafayette Wednesday, April 6 at 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

