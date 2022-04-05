Louisiana man runs, bikes 210 miles as part of mental health campaign for soldiers

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Louisiana man is going the extra mile to raise awareness for mental health and to promote services available to active duty military and veterans.

We caught up with Lance Isom as he passed through Lake Charles on his 210-mile trek from Katy, Texas, to Fort Polk.

Before the sun even came up, Lance Isom made his way through Lake Charles - running and biking as part of a mental health campaign for soldiers.

“Dealing with PTSD, depression, anxiety, and so on - so, I did this to hopefully reach at least one person,” said Isom.

For every 21 miles he travels, he stops to do 21 pushups to symbolize the 21-gun salute for his comrades who have lost their lives. He’s hoping this journey not only honors the men and women in the service, but promotes the programs available to soldiers and their families.

“To bring it in at Fort Polk, Louisiana, where I retired from, my last duty station, we have a lot of soldiers out there, they’re going through a lot of things, and they don’t know how to ask or say ‘Hey, I have a problem,’ or ‘Hey, I need some help,’” said Isom.

A 2021 study found over 30,000 active-duty military personnel and veterans have died by suicide since September 11, 2001 - four times the number of those killed in military operations during the same time.

“Hopefully I can reach out to some of the people out there looking, and they can pass it on,” said Isom.

Although the journey has not been easy, Isom said if he helps even one family, it is worth it.

“My mind and my upper body are great, but my lower body is screaming. But, we’re gonna get through it. We’re gonna be okay,” said Isom.

Isom started his journey at midnight in Katy and gave himself 48 hours to make it to the entrance of Fort Polk.

