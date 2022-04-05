Imperial Calcasieu Museum announces “A. Hays Town” exhibit and more

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Imperial Calcasieu Museum has announced a new exhibit for April as well as several events.

The museum is located at 204 W. Sallier St. Lake Charles, LA 70601.

Museum hours of operation are Wednesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for kids, and $2 for seniors. $3 Veteran discount.

Masks are encouraged.

“A. Hayes Town”

The new exhibit will be an exploration of one of the most recognizable and beloved architects in Louisiana of the twentieth century, Albert Hays Town.

During his 70+ years of practice, he designed a wide range of structures such as educational, public, office, commercial buildings, and hundreds of private residences. This exhibit explores the historic sources and popular success of Town’s residential designs, which created recognizable images of a shared homeland.

The exhibit will open on Wednesday, April 6 with an opening reception from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“Art Under the Oak”

The Easter Bunny will be stopping by the “Art Under the Oak” art market to enjoy some local art, crafts, and food under the historical Sallier Oak!

Bring the kids to meet the Easter Bunny and join in on our free Easter egg hunt starting at 1:00 p.m. And don’t miss out on a chance to pick up a unique gift for your loved ones or check out the face painting booth.

There will be art and works from the Lake City Soap Company, Paws Up Grommet Pet Boutique, Baubling Brooke, JM Designs, Ulalune Studios, Magnolia Venom, Petty Ole Plant, As You Wysh Designs, Landry Custom Woodworking‚ Marjan Richard Photography, Candice Alexander, Diana’s Cakes Confections and More, Tropic Treats LLC.

This event is free to the public and welcomes all ages!

“Art Under the Oak” will be on Sunday, April 10, from noon to 3 p.m.

“Distortion by Design”

The Calcasieu Parish School Board Student Art Exhibit “Distortion by Design” features works by k-12 students showcasing a variety of techniques illustrating distortion.

The exhibit will be on display until May 7.

“Yoga Under the Oak”

Yoga Under the Oak continues Saturday, April 9, and April 23 at 9 a.m.

Join the yin yoga practice, focused primarily on conscious breathing in postures intended to relax the body and engage the mind. Please bring your own mat, light blanket, or go barefoot and dig your toes into the ground during our practice!

Setup starts at 8:30 a.m. Complimentary coffee and tea are available before and after practice. This event is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.