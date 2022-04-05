HB 450 would allow an adopted person access to original birth certificate

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - House Bill 450 would allow a person who is adopted the access to their sealed records without a court order, as it stands in the present law.

It’s a pull between whose rights the state should honor, that of the birth parents in a sealed adoption or that of the adopted person wanting access to their records.

“Well, were did we come from? You don’t know,” adoptee Jeffrey Simpson said.

Simpson was adopted as a baby, and over 5 decades later he has no answers about his birth family, answers he said he has the right to know.

“Everybody should have the right to know where they come from, if at all possible. I mean yes, we may’ve woke up on a deserted island somewhere - we may not have that option, but we are humans. We kind of want to know, it’s just part of being human,” Simpson said.

In House Bill 450, composed by Rep. Charles Owen, the proposed law reads in part “an adopted person who is 24 years of age or older may request an uncertified copy of his birth certificate from the state registrar. Provides that the registrar shall open the sealed package and issue an uncertified copy of the original birth certificate...”

“I understand why someone would want to do that, but on the other hand, I think that if something was deemed closed - as a closed adoption in the first place...it should stay that way,” Alexis Manuel-Vail said.

Alexis Manuel-Vail was adopted as a baby. Her adoptive mother, Christine Vail, also opposes the bill and said she wants to respect the privacy of Alexis’s birth mother.

“She placed Alexis for adoption,” Vail said. “She gave her love. She gave her a life. But she went on her own way and it shouldn’t be made possible for Alex just to show up. I would have loved to have met her at some point, because I’ve always felt that she was my best friend. She gave me a gift that I would otherwise never had and I appreciate that immensely and so I would not want her hurt in any way.”

Most of the push back of the bill does stem from protecting the rights and privacy of the biological parents. Some fear that this bill may deter people from adoption all together and potentially seek out other options.

“That’s where I was kind of like well that’s kind of pointless because why would you even have a closed adoption as an option anymore,” Manuel-Vail said.

One organization believes adoption is a better alternative to abortion. Louisiana Right to Life provided 7News the following statement:

Louisiana Right to Life loves adoption and believes it’s a life-giving alternative to abortion for birth parents, adoptees, and adopted parents, and we respect the desire of adoptees to obtain an original birth certificate. Since 1977, Louisiana law has made a promise of confidentiality to birth mothers heroically giving life to their babies and placing them for adoption. HB 450 in its current form retroactively breaks that promise by releasing original birth certificates. It is a violation of Louisiana’s assurance of confidentiality, and without mutual consent, domestic violence and sexual assault survivors could be forced to reopen a chapter in their lives they decided to close. We would support common-ground compromises on HB 450 that gives adoptees the chance to obtain the birth certificates as long as it’s based on mutual consent between a birth mother and adoptee.

The bill did pass at the house with a vote of 76 to 21. It now moves to the senate for consideration.

