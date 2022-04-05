Hathaway High School agriculture department introduces beekeeping program

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There is a queen in every beehive and students at Hathaway High School are determined to find theirs.

The new hive of bees were raised free of charge and donated to the agriculture department, starting the school’s first-ever beekeeping program.

“It seems interesting, and it does not seem like many people do that anymore, so it is fun to see people doing it. But I feel like whenever you get into beekeeping it is not necessarily about the salary, it is more about the enjoyment of the job,” Justin Duhon, a Hathaway High School student said.

The goal of the program is to have more students interested in careers as beekeepers.

Agri-science Teacher Jesse Thibodeaux says the importance of bees in the world goes far beyond the production of honey.

“The bees are one of the most important insects that we have. They account for the large portion of the pollination that take place... with agricultural crops such as almonds in California, some of the local crops around here or even your local vegetable garden… these are the one insect that are most responsible for pollinating it and allowing those crops to be successful,” Thibodeaux said.

