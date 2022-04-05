50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Hathaway High School agriculture department introduces beekeeping program

By Amma Siriboe
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There is a queen in every beehive and students at Hathaway High School are determined to find theirs.

The new hive of bees were raised free of charge and donated to the agriculture department, starting the school’s first-ever beekeeping program.

“It seems interesting, and it does not seem like many people do that anymore, so it is fun to see people doing it. But I feel like whenever you get into beekeeping it is not necessarily about the salary, it is more about the enjoyment of the job,” Justin Duhon, a Hathaway High School student said.

The goal of the program is to have more students interested in careers as beekeepers.

Agri-science Teacher Jesse Thibodeaux says the importance of bees in the world goes far beyond the production of honey.

“The bees are one of the most important insects that we have. They account for the large portion of the pollination that take place... with agricultural crops such as almonds in California, some of the local crops around here or even your local vegetable garden… these are the one insect that are most responsible for pollinating it and allowing those crops to be successful,” Thibodeaux said.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCPD: Mother issued misdemeanor summons in child custody case involving missing 1-year-old
Heavy police presence near the intersection of Common and LaGrange Streets after neighbors...
Police: Two killed near intersection of Common and LaGrange
Sulphur woman dies following crash on Country Club Rd.
Major Alexander Drummond, shown here with his father, Gentner Drummond, was able to walk away...
Authorities: Pilot able to walk away after ejecting from F-16
Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Mill St.
Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Mill St.

Latest News

Lawmakers work to increase penalties for those who lace drugs with fentanyl
Lawmakers work to increase penalties for those who lace drugs with fentanyl
“God doesn't use the strongest among us. He uses the little ones, the ones that people...
Lauren Heinen sworn in as Jeff Davis District Attorney
A fork lift loads donated supplies onto a truck bound for Houston and then onward to Romania.
Friend Ships collaboration results in shipments to war refugees
Students are introduced to the art of beekeeping at Hathaway H.S.
Hathaway H.S. introduces beekeeping