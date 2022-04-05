First Alert Forecast: Warm and muggy tonight, cooler weather on the way though…

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Tonight, will be warm and muggy, with lows in the mid to upper 60s and possibly not getting out of the 70s in some areas! We will likely see fog tonight as well with some locally dense fog possible at times. Clouds will increase again Wednesday ahead of the next cold front, but rain looks unlikely. Although I am including a slight 20% chance of showers in the morning hours, but this will be very limited and not a washout. The cold front will move through late Wednesday or early Thursday, and it will bring noticeably cooler weather to our area. Lows will reach the low 40s Friday and Saturday mornings, and some areas could reach the upper 30s! This opens the possibility of frost if the wind subsides enough, we will keep you updated on this over the coming days.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

