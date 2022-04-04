Vernon authorities seek suspects accused of luring children to their vehicle

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men who have been accused of attempting to lure children into their vehicle on Sunday, April 3.

VPSO said these men made two attempts that occurred around Lebleu Road in Pickering between 3:40 p.m. and 4:45 p.m.

In the first instance, a 12-year-old girl said she was walking to a neighbor’s house when the men stopped in the roadway and repeatedly called out to her, telling her to come to the truck. She became alarmed and fled to the closest home.

The second instance occurred a short distance from the first. This time three girls were playing in their yard when they said the men stopped and tried to convince them to come to their truck. The mother of the kids stepped out onto the porch and the truck fled in response.

VPSO has no names for the suspects but said they were both white males. The children said the driver had sandy blonde hair, which was curly on top. Their vehicle was a white Chevrolet Z71 4-door pickup, which the kids said had some type of gray-colored graphic or decal on the side.

VPSO asks that any residents who have surveillance cameras within the area of Lebleu Road to review their camera footage for the specified time frame to see if the suspect vehicle was captured on video. Anyone with any information relating to these incidents, any knowledge of the owner or operator of this vehicle, is asked to contact the VPSO immediately at 337-238-1311.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.