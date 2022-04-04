50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

United States Sports Congress coming to Lake Charles

By Crimson Jeffers
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Sometimes it pays to plan ahead.

Decision makers in the sports world will be making a trip here to Lake Charles in December of 2023 when the United States Sports Congress comes to town.

Representatives with Visit Lake Charles say about 250 to 300 sports industry professionals from around the nation usually attend the event. They represent sports rights holders and Olympic national governing bodies that place hundreds of sporting events and meetings annually.

“The U.S. Sports Congress is an event that’s on our sports tourism calendar every year for trade shows where we go meet with events rights holders and different people in an effort to bring their events to Southwest Louisiana,” said Eric Zartler, senior vice president of sales at Visit Lake Charles.

This will be the first time Lake Charles has gotten to host the event and has many excited for what’s to come.

“I’ve been at Visit Lake Charles for 14 years now and I always tell people one of the most exciting things about my job is I love bringing events here and seeing the events happen and watching the kids compete and the adults compete, but one of the most rewarding things that I get excited and energized about is watching Lake Charles through a visitor’s eyes,” Zartler said. “People that have never been here before and seeing how excited they get about things we see every day and take for granted.”

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCPD: Mother issued misdemeanor summons in child custody case involving missing 1-year-old
Heavy police presence near the intersection of Common and LaGrange Streets after neighbors...
Police: Two killed near intersection of Common and LaGrange
Sulphur woman dies following crash on Country Club Rd.
Major Alexander Drummond, shown here with his father, Gentner Drummond, was able to walk away...
Authorities: Pilot able to walk away after ejecting from F-16
Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Mill St.
Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Mill St.

Latest News

Since Goodie was reported missing, a person of interest was named and her vehicle was found,...
Search continues for missing Scott woman, Ella Goodie
Since goodie was reported missing, a person of interest was named and her vehicle was found,...
Since Goodie was reported missing, a person of interest was named and her vehicle was found.
HB 450 would allow an adopted person access to original birth certificate
HB 450 would allow an adopted person access to original birth certificate
The Sacred Heart Catholic Church is hosting a flea market and garage sale.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church hosting flea market
SWLA Health Service Center mobile health van brings preventative care service to locals
Public health week