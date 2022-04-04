United States Sports Congress coming to Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Sometimes it pays to plan ahead.

Decision makers in the sports world will be making a trip here to Lake Charles in December of 2023 when the United States Sports Congress comes to town.

Representatives with Visit Lake Charles say about 250 to 300 sports industry professionals from around the nation usually attend the event. They represent sports rights holders and Olympic national governing bodies that place hundreds of sporting events and meetings annually.

“The U.S. Sports Congress is an event that’s on our sports tourism calendar every year for trade shows where we go meet with events rights holders and different people in an effort to bring their events to Southwest Louisiana,” said Eric Zartler, senior vice president of sales at Visit Lake Charles.

This will be the first time Lake Charles has gotten to host the event and has many excited for what’s to come.

“I’ve been at Visit Lake Charles for 14 years now and I always tell people one of the most exciting things about my job is I love bringing events here and seeing the events happen and watching the kids compete and the adults compete, but one of the most rewarding things that I get excited and energized about is watching Lake Charles through a visitor’s eyes,” Zartler said. “People that have never been here before and seeing how excited they get about things we see every day and take for granted.”

