McNeese basketball lands commitment from Southern Miss transfer

Southern Miss guard Rashad Bolden
Southern Miss guard Rashad Bolden(Southern Miss Athletics)
By Brady Renard
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys are busy heading into the April signing period, as the team landed a commitment from a transfer guard on Monday. Southern Miss freshman Rashad Bolden chose the Cowboys as his next school according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. He’ll come to McNeese with three years of eligibility.

Bolden started nearly every game (30-of-33) for the 7-26 Golden Eagles in 2022 and averaged 6.8 points, 1.8 assists and 1.6 rebounds per game. Bolden was second in the team in minutes played (883) for an average of 26.8 per game.

The 6-foot point guard scored in double-digits eight times with a career-high of 29 points coming vs. North Carolina-Wilmington in November. Bolden’s best scoring output in conference play was 17 points against UTSA on January 6.

Bolden was second on the team in assists this past season with 59. His turnover to assist ratio was also among the team’s best art 1.18.

He was also USM’s most consistent free-throw shooter for players that played in at least 13 games. Bolden went 34-for-42 from the line for a percentage of 81. That percentage would have ranked behind only Zach Scott (92%) on McNeese’s roster this season.

Bolden is the second commit for McNeese this cycle according to Rothstein, with the Pokes adding JUCO shooting guard Roberts Berze. The Latvia-born athlete averaged 10.7 points while shooting 36.2 percent from three for Eastern Florida State College. Berze set a school record this past season with nine three-pointers in a single game.

Like Bolden, the 6-foot-6 second-year freshman will come to Lake Charles with three years of eligibility.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

