LSU Athletics, OLOL, A Call to Men hosting week-long initiative

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU Athletics and A Call to Men will host a week-long initiative from April 4 through April 8. They will talk about the importance of social justice and healthy relationships within the community. They will also recognize Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

“Everyone knows of the mistakes we’ve made in the past and it’s really important to hold ourselves accountable, but also be active and be intentional in making the steps that we need to make to move forward,” said Ashleigh Clare-Kearney Thigpen, LSU’s associate athletic director for diversity, equity, and inclusion.

The initiative will start on Monday, Apr. 4, with a community kickoff event to promote social justice and healthy relationships in the community. It’s happening from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The event is free and open to the public and will allow the community to hear from some of LSU Athletics’ head coaches. The kickoff will be followed by an NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship watch party on the video board inside the PMAC.

Organizers said all LSU Athletics staff and student-athletes will receive training from A Call to Men throughout the week. The organization works to promote healthy, respectful manhood and offers training and educational resources for companies, government agencies, schools, and community groups.

“By no means do we feel this is the end all be all and that everyone’s going to walk out of here changed, but we think it’s important to take small steps towards progress,” said Thigpen.

