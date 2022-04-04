Louisiana’s U.S. Senators will vote against Biden’s SCOTUS nominee

WASHINGTON (WAFB) - The two U.S. Senators who represent Louisiana say they will vote against Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Both Sens. Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy issued statements Monday, April 4, 2022 announcing they do not support President Joe Biden’s nomination of Judge Jackson to replace retiring Justice Stephen G. Breyer.

RELATED Senate panel moves toward vote on Jackson court nomination

Sen. Cassidy’s office says he met previously with Judge Jackson on March 30 to “discuss her experience, nomination, and judicial philosophy.”

“I appreciate Judge Jackson meeting with me. She is gracious, intelligent and accomplished. But, when the political left opposed Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, and Coney Barrett, not because they were not qualified but because of their presumed jurisprudence, they established the criteria by which future nominees should be judged. President Biden chose Judge Jackson precisely because she is not a strict constructionist and because she had the strong support of those who prefer an activist judge. It is for these reasons that I will vote no,” Sen. Cassidy said.

“I found Judge Jackson to be smart, well-versed in the law, and . . . extraordinarily deft and artful in her ability to speak at length without saying anything of substance on critical questions—especially the limits of judicial power and the importance of judicial restraint,” Sen. Kennedy said.

“For that reason, I spent a lot of time reading Judge Jackson’s opinions. . . . I would encourage you to read Make the Road New York case, which was her case on immigration. Well written, but I think her true feelings about the limits of judicial power are expressed in that opinion. She was reversed by the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. I don’t agree with the judge on where, based on her opinions, she draws the limits of judicial power, and I don’t think she places as great an importance as I do on judicial restraint in a Madisonian system of checks and balances and separation of powers, and, for that reason, I will be voting no,” Sen. Kennedy explained.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.