Police: 2 injured in shooting near Bank, Sycamore streets

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in the area of Bank and Sycamore streets Sunday night, according to officials with the Lake Charles Police Department.

After receiving multiple reports of gunfire in the area around 8:45 p.m., arriving officers found two injured males in the roadway, according to Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel. Both were transported by ambulance to local hospitals, where they are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

Fondel asked anyone with information to contact lead investigator Sgt. Larry Newingham at 337-491-1311.

