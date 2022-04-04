50/50 Thursdays
Police: 2 injured in shooting near Bank, Sycamore streets

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in the area of Bank and Sycamore streets Sunday night, according to officials with the Lake Charles Police Department.

After receiving multiple reports of gunfire in the area around 8:45 p.m., arriving officers found two injured males in the roadway, according to Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel. Both were transported by ambulance to local hospitals, where they are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

Fondel asked anyone with information to contact lead investigator Sgt. Larry Newingham at 337-491-1311.

