FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and muggy afternoon, next round of storms early Tuesday

Warming quickly through the afternoon (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We saw a perfect end to our weekend as we saw temperatures back into the lower 80′s and plenty of sunshine as high pressure moved in. Changes are already moving in though for our Monday morning as winds have turn back out of the south and are helping to keep temperatures a little warmer to start the day, but bigger changes arrive as we head into the overnight hours as our next cold front arrives.

Scattered showers and storms return with our next front on Tuesday morning (KPLC)

As you head out the door this morning it will be a little cool so you’ll want to take the light jacket with you, but we will quickly warm through the afternoon as we see plenty of sunshine. A few areas of patchy fog could develop as we head towards sunrise as temperatures and dew points sit close to one another especially along and south of I-10. Sunshine will be abundant to start the day but as we head into the afternoon and evening clouds will begin to move in from the west as we await the arrival of our next cold front. Highs today will be on the warmer side with most areas managing to reach the lower 80′s and it will feel rather muggy as dew points climb back into the 60′s. Most of today will remain on the dry side, but keep the umbrella close by for the afternoon and evening as moisture returns enough that we could see a few showers during the late evening hours.

A few stronger storms possible to our north for Tuesday morning (KPLC)

Moving into tonight we will have to watch for showers and storms arriving after midnight and lingering through daybreak on our Tuesday. There is a chance we could see a few stronger storms in the mix, but in comparison to the last few events the threat remains on the lower side. As of now the best opportunity for those stronger storms will be along and north of I-10 with an even higher chance across Central and Northern Louisiana. Main threats with the storms would be damaging winds and the outside chance of a brief spin-up tornado, but they will be moving through rather quickly which is good news. Sunshine can be expected for the second half of our Tuesday with temperatures back into the lower 80′s, but even warmer weather is expected for Wednesday. A secondary front will be arriving as we head into Wednesday evening and ahead of the front it will be rather warm with most areas in the middle 80′s and some of the warmest temperatures we have seen so far this year.

Cooler and quiet weather arriving for late week (KPLC)

High pressure will begin to move in for the second half of the week and while we won’t see any rain with Wednesday’s front we will see temperatures cooling down from Thursday through next weekend. Highs go from the lower 80′s back into the lower and middle 70′s. Sunshine will be the primary factor for the second half of the week and that is something to look forward to as we move over the next few days. For now enjoy the warmer weather in place, but also have the KPLC First Alert Weather App as we move overnight in case any watches or warnings are issued.

Temperatures remain close to average for the next week (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

