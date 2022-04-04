First Alert Forecast: Slight risk of severe storms early Tuesday, scattered showers possible

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Clouds have already arrived over Southwest Louisiana and will remain through the evening and overnight hours. Rain will develop this evening and showers could become more numerous later tonight after midnight. There is a low risk of severe storms mainly north of I-10 from 1 a.m. though 9 a.m. and the risk is much higher across northern Louisiana well outside of our viewing area. The greatest danger would be damaging winds from any storms that form, though an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out either. A cold front will move through Tuesday morning and that will push the severe weather threat off to our east quickly, but this front will not bring any cooler weather.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

So be sure to keep an eye on the radar tonight and Tuesday, you can find the latest view using our First Alert Weather app. Download the app here: www.kplctv.com/apps Take an umbrella with you too, but you are unlikely to need a jacket with no real change in temperatures expected just yet.

A second front will move though Thursday and this will bring cooler weather. Lows may flirt with the upper 30s Friday and Saturday morning especially north of I-10. We will continue to keep you updated on this as we will be borderline cold enough for frost in some areas.

