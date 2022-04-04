50/50 Thursdays
Break-in and fire started at Palermo building in Sulphur

The Palermo office is at 2701 Maplewood Drive in Sulphur. Anyone with information to solve the case could wind up with a $1000 reward.(Theresa Schmidt kplc)
By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities are investigating a break-in and vandalism at a Sulphur business.

The Tony Palermo Real Estate Office, at 2701 Maplewood Drive in Sulphur, has yellow tape wrapped around the entire exterior of the building.

An undetermined number of people broke in and set fire to the inside. It’s unclear what may be missing from the building.

A criminal investigation is underway. 7News will update this story as new information is available.

A $1000 reward is offered to anyone who provides the Sulphur Fire Department with information to solve the case.

