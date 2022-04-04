Advertisement

Assistance offered to some Calcasieu residents with gas or utility bills over $1,000

(WCAX)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Some Calcasieu residents with gas or utility bills exceeding $1,000 may be eligible for help through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

Assistance is based on total income and family size, with priority given to residents over 60 years of age, households with children under 5 years of age, and residents with disabilities.

Applicants may apply HERE beginning April 6.

Online applicants will be invited to attend a “LiHEAP Processing Day” from 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday, April 23, at the Allen P. August Multipurpose Center, at 2001 Moeling St.

Residents may also apply by scheduling an appointment through the Human Services Appointment Line at 337-721-4033, from 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Calcasieu officials say the LiHEAP program helps an average of 6,000 people a year in Calcasieu Parish.

To qualify, residents must make equal to or less than these income guidelines:

Size of family                          Yearly gross income

1                                               $16,104

2                                               $21,780

3                                               $27,456

4                                               $33,120

5                                               $38,796

6                                               $44,472

7                                               $50,148

8                                               $55,824

9                                               $61,500

10                                             $67,176

For more information on the program or LiHEAP Processing Day, call 337-721-4030.

