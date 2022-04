Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A precautionary boil advisory has been put in place in Moss Bluff due to a broken water main.

The areas affected by the Boil Advisory include:

Birdnest Road

Cardinal Lane

Kingfisher Road

All intersecting roads of these areas will also be affected.

7News will advise once the boil advisory has been lifted.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.