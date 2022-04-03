50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Westlake man arrested in connection with multiple vehicle burglaries

Jhacoreyan D. Lewis
Jhacoreyan D. Lewis is accused of several vehicle burglaries, as well as weapons and drug charges.(Westlake Police Department)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Westlake, La. (KPLC) - The Westlake Police Department has arrested a suspect in several vehicle burglaries over the past few weeks.

Westlake police located and detained a “suspicious person wearing an orange hoodie” while patrolling neighborhoods Saturday, Chief Christopher Wilrye said. He was identified as Jhacoreyan D. Lewis, 21, of Westlake.

When searching Lewis’ apartment, police spoke with Allison F. Vincent, 20, of Westlake, Chief Wilrye said. He said officers located 161 grams of marijuana in a shoe box and a rifle in the apartment.

Lewis is charged with five counts of simple burglary; two counts of attempted simple burglary; two counts of theft less than $1,000; attempted theft less than $1,000; criminal trespass; possession of a firearm by a felon; possession of a firearm in presence of CDS; and possession of marijuana with intent.

Vincent was also arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; and possession of marijuana more than 14 grams.

Allison F. Vincent
Allison F. Vincent also faces charges related to drugs and a weapon found in Lewis' apartment, police say.(Westlake Police Department)

Chief Wilrye said additional charges are pending, and more arrests will follow.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCPD: Mother issued misdemeanor summons in child custody case involving missing 1-year-old
Heavy police presence near the intersection of Common and LaGrange Streets after neighbors...
Police: Two killed near intersection of Common and LaGrange
Sulphur woman dies following crash on Country Club Rd.
Major Alexander Drummond, shown here with his father, Gentner Drummond, was able to walk away...
Authorities: Pilot able to walk away after ejecting from F-16
Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Mill St.
Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Mill St.

Latest News

SWLA Arrest Report - April 2, 2022
Kenner-raised musician Jon Batiste, a product of St. Augustine High and NOCCA in New Orleans,...
Jon Batiste heads into Sunday’s show looking to cash in 11 Grammy nominations
Warmer weather to stay through next week
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quiet weather builds in for Sunday, storms make a return for early next week
SWLA Arrest Report - April 1, 2022