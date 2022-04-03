Westlake man arrested in connection with multiple vehicle burglaries

Westlake, La. (KPLC) - The Westlake Police Department has arrested a suspect in several vehicle burglaries over the past few weeks.

Westlake police located and detained a “suspicious person wearing an orange hoodie” while patrolling neighborhoods Saturday, Chief Christopher Wilrye said. He was identified as Jhacoreyan D. Lewis, 21, of Westlake.

When searching Lewis’ apartment, police spoke with Allison F. Vincent, 20, of Westlake, Chief Wilrye said. He said officers located 161 grams of marijuana in a shoe box and a rifle in the apartment.

Lewis is charged with five counts of simple burglary; two counts of attempted simple burglary; two counts of theft less than $1,000; attempted theft less than $1,000; criminal trespass; possession of a firearm by a felon; possession of a firearm in presence of CDS; and possession of marijuana with intent.

Vincent was also arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; and possession of marijuana more than 14 grams.

Allison F. Vincent also faces charges related to drugs and a weapon found in Lewis' apartment, police say. (Westlake Police Department)

Chief Wilrye said additional charges are pending, and more arrests will follow.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.