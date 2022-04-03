SWLA Arrest Report - April 2, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 2, 2022.

Brandon Taylor Charpentier, 29, Jennings: Parole detainer.

Dave Watson III, 57, Alexandria: Out-of-state detainer.

Zachary Taylor Phillips, 26, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery: child endangerment.

Tatianna Donae Hall, 22, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I (2 charges); obedience to police officers and traffic signs; battery of a police officer.

Ernest Paul Shaw, 23, Lake Charles: Dating partner abuse child endangerment law; probation detainer.

Sonya Ann Carrier, 52, Sulphur: Operating while intoxicated, first offense; battery of a police officer.

Jhacoreyan Donta Lewis, 21, Westlake: Theft less than $1,000 (2 charges); simple burglary (5 charges); attempted simple burglary (2 charges); attempted theft less than $1,000; criminal trespass; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I narcotic; illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS.

Allison Faye Vincent, 20, Westlake: Possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; probation detainer; possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less).

Garrique Andre Ned Sr., 37, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery: child endangerment.

Theodore Thomas Hansborough, 42, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana second offense; direct contempt of court (2 charges).

Kaelon Mitchell Broussard, 26, Lafayette: Flight from an officer: aggravated flight from an officer; reckless operation; criminal trespass; proper equipment required on vehicles.

Jamichael Issiah Siverand, 22, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court (2 charges); criminal conspiracy.

Dominique Darrell Landry, 26, Lake Charles: Possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; parole detainer.

Jessie James Siverand Jr., 19, Lake Charles: Criminal conspiracy.

Joshua Demonte Siverand, 22, Lake Charles: Criminal conspiracy; probation detainer.

Steve Joseph Bouley, 46, Iowa: Domestic abuse battery; disturbing the peace.

Michael Kelly Clark, 41, Sulphur: Simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; battery of a dating partner - first offense; home invasion.

George Herbert Dehoven II, 20, Westlake: Instate detainer.

David Lynn Pullard Jr., 26, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse aggravated assault; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; probation detainer.

