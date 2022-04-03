Cowboys Defeat Nicholls 5-1, Wins First Series In Thibodaux Since 2007

Thibodaux, LA (KPLC) - McNeese claimed its first series win in Thibodaux since 2007, defeating Nicholls 5-1, in game two Saturday night at Ray E. Didier Field.

Starting pitcher Chance Stone gave the Cowboys 4.0 innings allowing just one run, with no walks and three strikeouts. McNeese relievers Burrell Jones, Christian Vega, and Cameron Foster put up zeros in the final six innings, allowing just two hits while striking out five. Christian Vega (2-1), the second of four McNeese pitchers, earned the win by entering the game in the sixth inning and fired 2.1 shutout innings with two strikeouts.

”Chance Stone gave us a really good start. We played really good defense again, especially Kade Morris. I thought he (Morris) had an incredible day impacting the game in so many ways whether that was on offense or on the bases, while playing big-league defense at first base which is a new position for him” said McNeese head coach Justin Hill. “Just another complete win against a really good team. They made us work hard, but again, played good defense and got it done” said Hill.

Key Moments:

B1 : Kade Hunter threw out Hunter LeBlanc attempting to steal second to end the inning.

B2: Chance Stone worked around a leadoff double, striking out the next two batters and ended the inning with a flyball to center.

T4: Josh Leslie hit a sac-fly to center to score Kade Hunter. Hunter had reached on an E5 and advanced to third on Brad Burckel’s single. (McN 1-0)

T4 : Julian Gonzales grounded out to first base to score Burckel. (McN 2-0)

B4 : Stone fanned Basiel Williams looking to end the inning with two runners on.

T6 : Josh Leslie singled up the middle to score Kade Hunter who had been hit by a pitch. (McN 3-1)

T6: Peyton Johnson doubled home Julian Gonzales, Gonzales reached on a fielder’s choice. (McN 4-1)

B6: With the bases loaded, Christian Vega induced an inning-ending groundout to Reid Bourque at shortstop.

T7: Kade Morris led off the inning with a double, he scored from second on Braden Duhon’s sac-bunt, hustling home taking advantage of Nicholls being late to cover home. (McN 5-1)

B7: Morris ended the inning catching a line drive at first and proceeded to tag out a Colonel caught in a rundown.

