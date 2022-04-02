SWLA Arrest Report - April 1, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 1, 2022.

Reginald Eugene Nelson, 38, Lake Charles: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator, first; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; resisting an officer.

Jamaal James Wilkins, 41, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court (2 charges); domestic abuse battery.

Kennya Laura Rivera, 32, Lake Charles: Theft less than $1,000; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia.

Tamiya Leshay Jordan, 22, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Zachary Charles Binegar, 26, Vinton: Aggravated battery; aggravated criminal damage to property; direct contempt of court; proper equipment required on vehicles.

Clifford Lindsey Hayes, 43, DeQuincy: Theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000; illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Ric Edward Ducotey, 37, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court.

Kimberly Deann Baker, 32, Westlake: Instate detainer.

Michael W King, 38, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I narcotic; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II narcotic; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; direct contempt of court.

Ian Lachlian Valentine, 31, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery: child endangerment.

James William Nelson, 52, Baton Rouge: Theft of a motor vehicle from $1,000 but less than $5,000; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; instate detainer (2 charges).

Courtney Lyn Wanamaker, 41, Fayetteville, N.C.: Theft less than $1,000; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I; direct contempt of court; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia.

Abdul Rafay, 28, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery: child endangerment.

Kyle Brady Binschus, 22, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Garrett Leighton Faulk, 39, Lake Charles: Misdemeanor sexual battery.

Joshua Roman Johnson, 24, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery: child endangerment; out-of-state detainer.

Jared Chance Fontenot, 41, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Daryl James Beloney Sr., 47, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I narcotic; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II narcotic (2 charges); prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; unlawful use or possession of body armor; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule V; sale, distribution or possession of legend drug without prescription or order prohibited, exceptions, penalties.

