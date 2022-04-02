50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SWLA Arrest Report - April 1, 2022

(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 1, 2022.

Reginald Eugene Nelson, 38, Lake Charles: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator, first; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; resisting an officer.

Jamaal James Wilkins, 41, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court (2 charges); domestic abuse battery.

Kennya Laura Rivera, 32, Lake Charles: Theft less than $1,000; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia.

Tamiya Leshay Jordan, 22, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Zachary Charles Binegar, 26, Vinton: Aggravated battery; aggravated criminal damage to property; direct contempt of court; proper equipment required on vehicles.

Clifford Lindsey Hayes, 43, DeQuincy: Theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000; illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Ric Edward Ducotey, 37, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court.

Kimberly Deann Baker, 32, Westlake: Instate detainer.

Michael W King, 38, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I narcotic; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II narcotic; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; direct contempt of court.

Ian Lachlian Valentine, 31, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery: child endangerment.

James William Nelson, 52, Baton Rouge: Theft of a motor vehicle from $1,000 but less than $5,000; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; instate detainer (2 charges).

Courtney Lyn Wanamaker, 41, Fayetteville, N.C.: Theft less than $1,000; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I; direct contempt of court; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia.

Abdul Rafay, 28, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery: child endangerment.

Kyle Brady Binschus, 22, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Garrett Leighton Faulk, 39, Lake Charles: Misdemeanor sexual battery.

Joshua Roman Johnson, 24, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery: child endangerment; out-of-state detainer.

Jared Chance Fontenot, 41, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Daryl James Beloney Sr., 47, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I narcotic; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II narcotic (2 charges); prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; unlawful use or possession of body armor; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule V; sale, distribution or possession of legend drug without prescription or order prohibited, exceptions, penalties.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCPD: Mother issued misdemeanor summons in child custody case involving missing 1-year-old
Heavy police presence near the intersection of Common and LaGrange Streets after neighbors...
Police: Two killed near intersection of Common and LaGrange
Sulphur woman dies following crash on Country Club Rd.
Major Alexander Drummond, shown here with his father, Gentner Drummond, was able to walk away...
Authorities: Pilot able to walk away after ejecting from F-16
Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Mill St.
Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Mill St.

Latest News

Temperatures remain in the lower 80's for both Saturday and Sunday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clouds build overnight, few showers possible early Saturday
Friday was the opening night of CyphaCon, a convention for anime, sci-fi and gaming fans across...
CyphaCon returns to Lake Charles after two year hiatus
The congressional map drawn by Republicans in the Louisiana legislature that was vetoed by Gov....
Civil rights groups file lawsuits over state’s new gerrymandered congressional maps
Smith will serve until the end of the term. Since there was less than a year remaining , there...
Oberlin has new mayor, Wayne Smith, after incumbent resigns