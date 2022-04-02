South Beau’s Midkiff named to Upper 90 club, St. Louis’ Lytle earns All-State

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana High School Soccer Coaches’ Association released its yearly awards this week, and two Southwest Louisiana girls received honors.

South Beauregard Senior Alexa Midkiff earned Division III First Team All-State Honors and was additionally inducted into the inaugural Upper 90 Club whose members are among the top vote-getters in their respective divisions. Midkiff scored 43 goals, added 19 assists and 154 steals while also reaching the 100 career goal mark this season.

St. Louis Catholic Senior Jessica Lytle also earned First Team All-State Honors while playing both defensive midfield and goalkeeper.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.