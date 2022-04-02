Restoring Southwest Louisiana waterways with “floating islands”

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Students and volunteers gathered together today to help rebuild the coastline, by installing what they call “floating islands” in efforts to restore coastal waterways in Southwest Louisiana.

The floating island project expands the Brad Vincent artificial reef in Calcasieu Lake after years of erosion. The islands help fortify the marshland and promote marine habitats.

“I think this is one of the top tier coolest things I’ve learned. I think it’s cool how they made these islands out of recycled plastic drinking bottles,” Westlake High School student Jayse Peshoff said.

Peshoff and fellow student Conner Hutchinson are members of their schools FFA chapter working to learn more about their environment.

“Basically what we’re doing today is help planting floating islands,” Hutchinson said.

It’s a hands-on effort to protect the battered Louisiana coastline that gets students to learn outside of the classroom.

“We can spend our time in the classroom teaching about coastal erosion, but when they can see it hands on and not just learn about the problem but actually be a part of the solution, I think that’s an amazing experience for our students, Westlake High School agro-science instructor and FFA advisor Regina Smart said.

“You don’t really think it’s going to make you feel good, but when you are doing it, you feel really good. And I don’t know like you are getting your time for doing something worth it,” Westlake High School foreign exchange student Marco Perez said.

Participants built approximately 2,000 square feet of new wetland island habitat.

“Planting this marsh grass will help restore some of that coastline that was damaged so badly in our 2020 hurricane season, ” Phillips 66 refinery manager Jolie Rhinehart said.

Phillips 66 and the Coastal Conservation Association partnered with for different schools in Calcasieu Parish to plant cord grass on the floating islands and anchor them just south of Prien Lake Park.

“Costal restoration projects happen across south Louisiana, but very few of them can you actually see the restoration project and get your hands dirty and feel it and learn about it and know that you contributed to the future of protecting your environment.” CCA volunteer and project manager Ed Landgraf said.

Landgraf adds that the floating islands work to protect the environment and enhance habitats, in turn sustaining the way of life in Southern Louisiana.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.