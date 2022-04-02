Oberlin has new mayor, Wayne Smith, after incumbent resigns

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -The Town council in Oberlin has appointed a new mayor after mayor Joseph “Moochie” Manuel resigned for health reasons.

The mayor has served on the council for the past seven years.

The new mayor is Wayne Smith-- the council at large member for seven years.

Smith was sworn in by the clerk of court in the morning, soon after the council officially accepted Manuel’s resignation and appointed him new mayor. Smith admits he never expected to be mayor, but here he is.

“It is a little bit overwhelming because there’s always something to do, especially in a small town. There’s always money problems. We’ve got some sewer issues. It’s going to be a step-by-step process. We can’t all do it in one day,” Smith said.

Oberlin has been plagued with financial problems for many years as their most recent audit shows. And right now, they can’t pay the bills and have an estimated operating deficit of about 300-thousand dollars.

“Yes, we do owe money. The police department do their share, writing some tickets and that’s always a help. But these essential bills that we have, we can cut back on them, but you still have those bills,” Smith said.

He says the sales tax does not bring in much.

“I am a business owner in Oberlin. We have a couple of dollar stores in Oberlin and two small convenience stores, but it just doesn’t bring a whole lot of tax dollars in,” Smith said.

Smith said sewer problems are probably the most serious issue.

“We have a lot of infiltration from rainwater and it’s causing a lot of problems, causing a lot of money with pumps and it’s a continuous thing all the time,” said Smith.

He also discussed the issues with infrastructure.

“Our streets are horrible. We try to patch them up, but the rain is a big problem on top of the road and stuff like that,” Smith said.

Smith said his predecessor, Mayor Manuel had health issues. “He was just physically, mentally burned out, so he asked me if I would attempt, and I said yes, so he felt it would be okay to resign. And he is raising a small child,” Smith said.

There will be no special election because there is less than a year remaining in Manuel’s term.

At the next council meeting April 11th, they expect to appoint a new council member at large.

Any Oberlin citizen interested in serving is welcome to call City Hall at 337-639-4333.

