50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Missed opportunities plague LSU in series loss to Auburn

LSU head coach Jay Johnson
LSU head coach Jay Johnson(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 13 LSU (19-9, 4-5 SEC) dropped their second Southeastern Conference series of the season this time to Auburn (20-9, 5-4 SEC) 6-3 at Alex Box Stadium on Saturday, April 2.

LSU missed some crucial opportunities in the rubber match against Auburn as they were 3-for-12 at the plate with runners in scoring position and left the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning in a one-run ball game.

In the two losses for LSU they were 3-for-21 at the plate with runners in scoring position and a couple of missed plays defensively cost the Tigers a series win in the SEC.

RELATED STORIES
No. 13 LSU evens series against Auburn with clutch hitting
Rally falls short as 6-run 5th inning lifts Auburn over No. 13 LSU

Auburn scored first for the first time all series with an RBI sac-fly in the top of the first inning to take a 1-0 lead. LSU would tie the game in the bottom of the second inning as Jordan Thompson collected RBI number 14 on a single back up the middle.

The visiting Tigers would retake the lead on an RBI single from Ryan Dyal in the top of the fourth inning. Then in the top of the fifth inning Auburn extend their lead with a two-run home run from Sonny DiChirara to make it 4-1.

LSU would score two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to close the gap to one run. Cade Doughty led the inning off with a double and scored on an RBI single from Tre’ Morgan to make it 4-2.

Jacob Berry picked up another run on an RBI single to score Morgan to make it 4-3. The Tigers would leave the bases loaded as Josh Pearson popped out to the shortstop to end the inning.

In the top of the eighth inning, Auburn added two more runs to extend their lead to 6-3. Auburn scored on an RBI single to make it 5-3 and then the LSU defense missed played a ball that allowed another run to score to make it 6-3.

Tre’ Morgan would cut the lead down to 6-4 after a solo home run to left field, his second of the season.

LSU will return back to Alex Box Stadium on Tuesday, April 5 against Grambling State with the first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCPD: Mother issued misdemeanor summons in child custody case involving missing 1-year-old
Heavy police presence near the intersection of Common and LaGrange Streets after neighbors...
Police: Two killed near intersection of Common and LaGrange
Sulphur woman dies following crash on Country Club Rd.
Major Alexander Drummond, shown here with his father, Gentner Drummond, was able to walk away...
Authorities: Pilot able to walk away after ejecting from F-16
Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Mill St.
Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Mill St.

Latest News

Cowboys Defeat Nicholls 5-1, Wins First Series In Thibodaux Since 2007
Knox Kadum McNeese Football
Cowboys wrap up Week 4 of spring drills with second scrimmage
McNeese Grant Rogers
Cowboys Shutout Nicholls 2-0 Behind Rogers Strong Start
McNeese WR Mason Pierce
Cowboys prepare for scrimmage #2 of spring camp