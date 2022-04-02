FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quiet weather builds in for Sunday, storms make a return for early next week

Temperatures remain warm throughout the evening (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A few clouds were around this morning and provided a few showers, but those have quickly disappeared and sunshine has returned to help warm us through the afternoon. Most areas have reached the upper 70′s and lower 80′s as winds have remained mostly variable and light with gust only approaching 15 mph at most. Sunshine remains in the forecast as we head into Sunday as high pressure settles in, but bigger changes will arrive heading into early next as showers and storms make a return.

Rain chances remain elevated to start the week (KPLC)

If you have plans to head out this evening the weather won’t be of any issue as winds remain on the light side and temperatures stay very comfortable. We’ll stay in the lower to middle 70′s through sunset and then after the sun goes down is when we’ll see our temperatures take a bit of a dip with middle 60′s expected by the late evening hours. One thing to note will be the possibility of fog developing by sunrise tomorrow as temperatures remain mild with lows only back into the middle 50′s and dew points in the lower to middle 50′s as well. High pressure builds in for Sunday and that will mean plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures on the warmer side with most areas in the lower 80′s for highs. Make sure to get out and enjoy the weather while you can because changes begin to arrive for Monday as clouds begin to build and eventually better chances of rain return.

Warmer weather to stay through next week (KPLC)

Taking a glance at the week ahead, our winds will begin to pick up for Monday and remain out of the south, which will mean plenty of moisture returns and will help set up the next chance of rain. Models today keep the morning hours on the drier side, but as we head into the afternoon and the evening our chance at seeing scattered showers and even a few storms returns. One thing that we will have to watch for is the chance for a few strong to severe storms and at the moment the northern half of the viewing region is under a low risk. We’ll have to watch the trends closely as we move closer in time because the chance for storms will remain for early Tuesday morning as well with the timing of the front looking to move through early during the morning. Highs won’t move a whole lot as we stay in the upper 70′s and lower 80′s for Monday and Tuesday. A bigger warm up is in store for Wednesday as we see high pressure arriving for the day and we will also be in front of yet another front and that’s why we can expect middle 80′s for the afternoon.

Tuesday will feature showers and storms to start (KPLC)

Even with another front on the way for Thursday our rain chances remain low and the bigger story will be out temperatures. As of now models have us cooling down into the lower and middle 70′s through next weekend before we see temperatures beginning to rebound. For now though we have no issues as the weather remains quiet other than a few areas of fog to start the morning. Have a great evening and Sunday!

Conditions still remain dry across the region (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

