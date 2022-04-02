CyphaCon returns to Lake Charles after two year hiatus

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A popular pop culture event is back this weekend. Friday was the opening night of CyphaCon, a convention for anime, sci-fi and gaming fans across the region.

CyphaCon made its first appearance in Lake Charles in 2011. Since then, the convention has grown each year, expecting thousands of guests for the 10th anniversary after a two year hiatus.

“It’s our biggest premier gaming event in Southwest Louisiana,” program director, John Juhala said. “We do anime, tabletop gaming, video gaming, science fiction, fantasy.”

What turned out as a small endeavor, quickly grew into one of the area’s most popular pop culture events, attracting vendors and enthusiasts across several states.

“We make movie quality Star Wars costumes, and we do charity work,” Jeffery Corbello said. “So, this week, we are raising money for the Calcasieu Women’s Shelter, but we have been doing this event, CyphaCon, since it started.”

After multiple setbacks including two hurricanes and a pandemic, CyphaCon has rolled back into Lake Charles.

“We’ve been needing it,” Phia Leigh said. “It is such a big part of the sub-culture and the alternative culture here in Lake Charles. It really affected us not being able to come out.”

“I love seeing my favorite comic books characters in real life,” Justice Gay said. “I love seeing everyone else’s comic book characters in real life. It brings back this tiny shimmer of childhood that we all need sometimes.”

With over 90 vendors and special guests, those attending say this year the event has come back bigger and better.

“Honestly, I didn’t expect the turn out to be as big as it is this year,” Leigh said. “Usually, the vendor section is much smaller, but it’s like a whole city in here right now. It’s crazy.”

The event continues Saturday and Sunday at the Lake Charles Civic Center. Click here for more information.

