Cowboys wrap up Week 4 of spring drills with second scrimmage

LAKE CHARLES – McNeese football conducted its second scrimmage of the spring, running approximately 50 plays in a session that saw both the offense and defense come away with some positives.

“I’m very excited how the offensive came out and started fast,” said head coach Gary Goff. “We challenged the team yesterday and this morning because I thought Thursday’s practice was very lackluster. They came out here today and were focused. I thought they did that to start the scrimmage. The defense did a great job and bounced back. They held us in the red zone two or three times while we were doing the open field drives.”

Four quarterbacks combined to complete 16 of 27 passes for 175 yards and three touchdowns. Knox Kadum completed 9 of 14 for 90 yards and a score.

“I thought Knox looked good out there today,” said Goff. “He looked more confident and composed as compared to the last scrimmage. He made some big throws on a couple of long third downs.”

Walker Wood completed 2 of 4 passes for 24 yards and a score but also rushed for 49 yards on three carries, including a 35-yard run on his first play of the scrimmage that set up a 14-yard touchdown pass to Zach Hayes.

Kadum threw his TD to Mason Pierce, the first of two on the day for the speedy receiver, on a 6-yard catch and run. That capped an 8-play, 65-yard drive that saw Kadum complete 4 of 6 for 56 yards in the series.

Cade Barlett had the other TD pass, a 10-yarder to Pierce, and finished the day 5 of 7 for 61 yards.

Defensively, the Cowboys sacked the quarterbacks five times with all-conference defensive end Mason Kinsey collecting two. Kinsey also added a couple of quarterback hurries while linebacker Brayden Adams recorded two tackles for a loss to lead the unit’s nine TFLs.

The defensive backfield, which has been practicing all spring short-handed, batted away four passes.

Kickers C.J. Moya and Nolan Heitmeier combined to connect on all three PATs and Moya ended the scrimmage splitting the uprights on a 39-yard field goal with plenty of room to spare.

The Cowboys will wrap up spring practice this week with the final scrimmage next Saturday at 11 a.m.

Scrimmage Stats:

Passing: Knox Kadum 9-14, 90, TD; Cade Bartlett 5-7, 61, TD; Walker Wood 2-4, 24, TD; Ryan Roberts 0-2. Totals 16-27, 175, 3 TDs.

Rushing: Walker Wood 3-49; Marcus McElroy 5-15; Deonta McMahon 5-8; Josh Parker 3-4; Knox Kadum 3-(-8). Totals: 19-68.

Receiving: Mason Pierce 3-18, 2 TDs; Brendan Sirls 2-57; Jon McCall 2-41; Markel Cotton 2-22; Christian Thomas 2-5; Zach Hayes 1-14, TD; Josh Matthews 1-14; Josh Parker 1-10; Marcus McElroy 1-(-5).

3rd Down Conversions: 6-12

4th Down Conversions: 1-3

Sacks: Mason Kinsey (2), Accord Green, Micah Davey, C.J. Semien.

Tackles For Loss: Brayden Adams (2), Khaylon Chapple, Micah Davey, Alijah Hamilton, Rae’kwon Starks, Kordell Williams, Tyler Barnes, Leon Young.

Pass Break-Ups: Dillon Simon, Rae’Kwon Starks, Tyler Barnes, Alijah Hamilton.

PATs: CJ Moya 2-2; Nolan Heitmeier 1-1.

Field Goals: CJ Moya 1-1 (39).

Scoring:

Mason Pierce 6-yard pass from Knox Kadum (Moya kick good).

Zach Hayes 14-yard pass from Walker Wood (Heitmeier kick good).

Mason Pierce 10-yard pass from Cade Bartlett (Moya kick good).

CJ Moya 39-yard field goal.

