Cowboys Shutout Nicholls 2-0 Behind Rogers Strong Start

LAKE CHARLES- Starting pitcher Grant Rogers took a no-hit bid into the sixth inning and fired 7.0 scoreless innings as the McNeese Cowboys (14-12, 2-2) snapped Nicholls’ (14-10, 3-1) five-game win streak handing them their first conference loss, 2-0 Friday night at Ray E. Didier Field.

McNeese grabbed a 1-0 lead in the second inning as Reid Bourque’s sacrifice fly scored Peyton Johnson who reached third on an error. Brad Burckel led off the fourth inning with a line drive up the middle, he was moved to second on Josh Leslie’s sac-bunt and was moved to third on Julian Gonzales’ single. Burckel scored on Peyton Johnson’s sac-bunt.

Nicholls had few answers for Grant Rogers (3-2) as he did not allow a hit through 5.2 innings. Rogers finished going seven scoreless innings, allowing just two hits with five strikeouts and two walks. Cameron Foster picked up his eighth save of the season, working the final 2.0 innings and allowing no runs, no walks, and a strikeout.

The Colonels threatened in the seventh but didn’t score as Rogers induced an inning-ending fly out to right field after a two-out triple by Hunter LaBlanc. Nicholls starter Tyler Theriot (3-2) was charged with the loss, he pitched a complete game and surrendered two runs on five hits with one walk and six strikeouts.

The last time the Pokes won a Friday night game in Thibodaux was 5/15/09.

Cameron Foster is four saves shy of tying the McNeese single-season record of 12. His eight saves rank third in the nation.

