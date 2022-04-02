50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Cowboys Shutout Nicholls 2-0 Behind Rogers Strong Start

McNeese Grant Rogers
McNeese Grant Rogers(Brad Weimer | McNeese Athletics)
By McNeese Sports Infromation
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES- Starting pitcher Grant Rogers took a no-hit bid into the sixth inning and fired 7.0 scoreless innings as the McNeese Cowboys (14-12, 2-2) snapped Nicholls’ (14-10, 3-1) five-game win streak handing them their first conference loss, 2-0 Friday night at Ray E. Didier Field.

McNeese grabbed a 1-0 lead in the second inning as Reid Bourque’s sacrifice fly scored Peyton Johnson who reached third on an error. Brad Burckel led off the fourth inning with a line drive up the middle, he was moved to second on Josh Leslie’s sac-bunt and was moved to third on Julian Gonzales’ single. Burckel scored on Peyton Johnson’s sac-bunt.

Nicholls had few answers for Grant Rogers (3-2) as he did not allow a hit through 5.2 innings. Rogers finished going seven scoreless innings, allowing just two hits with five strikeouts and two walks. Cameron Foster picked up his eighth save of the season, working the final 2.0 innings and allowing no runs, no walks, and a strikeout.

The Colonels threatened in the seventh but didn’t score as Rogers induced an inning-ending fly out to right field after a two-out triple by Hunter LaBlanc. Nicholls starter Tyler Theriot (3-2) was charged with the loss, he pitched a complete game and surrendered two runs on five hits with one walk and six strikeouts.

Notes:

  • The last time the Pokes won a Friday night game in Thibodaux was 5/15/09.
  • Cameron Foster is four saves shy of tying the McNeese single-season record of 12. His eight saves rank third in the nation.

Postgame Video: Rogers | Burckel

Stay Connected:

For live updates and all things Cowboy Baseball, follow the Pokes on TwitterInstagram, and Facebook.

Next Game: The series continues tomorrow night at 6 P.M at Ray E. Didier Field.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCPD: Mother issued misdemeanor summons in child custody case involving missing 1-year-old
Heavy police presence near the intersection of Common and LaGrange Streets after neighbors...
Police: Two killed near intersection of Common and LaGrange
Sulphur woman dies following crash on Country Club Rd.
Major Alexander Drummond, shown here with his father, Gentner Drummond, was able to walk away...
Authorities: Pilot able to walk away after ejecting from F-16
Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Mill St.
Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Mill St.

Latest News

McNeese WR Mason Pierce
Cowboys prepare for scrimmage #2 of spring camp
LSU right fielder Jacob Berry (14)
No. 13 LSU evens series against Auburn with clutch hitting
Murray State's Trae Hannibal dribbles during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Trae Hannibal 2nd Murray State transfer to commit to LSU
#McNeese scrimmage #2 spring camp
#McNeese scrimmage #2 spring camp