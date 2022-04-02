Cowboys prepare for scrimmage #2 of spring camp

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Cowboys are in the middle of the spring season with their second scrimmage coming up tomorrow.

After a two-touchdown performance last Saturday, McNeese coach Gary Goff said he wants to see even more of No. 1.

“I’ll tell you what we’re finding out who our playmakers are,” Goff said. “I mean Mason Pierce is electric we have to get that guy the ball in space and he’s going to be a handful.”

In addition, Goff said he’d like to see both sides of the ball know their spots and have an even showing between the two units.

“I’d like to see some give and take on both sides Saturday and I’d like to see a few more players step up and make some plays,” said Goff. “We have two more scrimmages left to figure out who our playmakers are, so these next two scrimmages are going to be game-like situations and we’re going to grade it like a game and see who is making the fewest mistakes.”

As for who will be the new starting quarterback for the Cowboys, the jury is still out and will likely remain out heading into the fall. Goff isn’t rushing to make a decision.

“It’s kind of open-ended. To be honest I haven’t seen anybody run away with that job. I don’t know if we will going into camp. We’re grading those quarterbacks on every decision they make every throw they make every drill we put them through we’re grading and filming them.

The scrimmage kicks off at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday and is open to the public.

