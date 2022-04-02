50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Cowboys prepare for scrimmage #2 of spring camp

By Brandon A. Williams
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Cowboys are in the middle of the spring season with their second scrimmage coming up tomorrow.

After a two-touchdown performance last Saturday, McNeese coach Gary Goff said he wants to see even more of No. 1.

“I’ll tell you what we’re finding out who our playmakers are,” Goff said. “I mean Mason Pierce is electric we have to get that guy the ball in space and he’s going to be a handful.”

In addition, Goff said he’d like to see both sides of the ball know their spots and have an even showing between the two units.

“I’d like to see some give and take on both sides Saturday and I’d like to see a few more players step up and make some plays,” said Goff. “We have two more scrimmages left to figure out who our playmakers are, so these next two scrimmages are going to be game-like situations and we’re going to grade it like a game and see who is making the fewest mistakes.”

As for who will be the new starting quarterback for the Cowboys, the jury is still out and will likely remain out heading into the fall. Goff isn’t rushing to make a decision.

“It’s kind of open-ended. To be honest I haven’t seen anybody run away with that job. I don’t know if we will going into camp. We’re grading those quarterbacks on every decision they make every throw they make every drill we put them through we’re grading and filming them.

The scrimmage kicks off at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday and is open to the public.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCPD: Mother issued misdemeanor summons in child custody case involving missing 1-year-old
Heavy police presence near the intersection of Common and LaGrange Streets after neighbors...
Police: Two killed near intersection of Common and LaGrange
Sulphur woman dies following crash on Country Club Rd.
Major Alexander Drummond, shown here with his father, Gentner Drummond, was able to walk away...
Authorities: Pilot able to walk away after ejecting from F-16
Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Mill St.
Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Mill St.

Latest News

McNeese Grant Rogers
Cowboys Shutout Nicholls 2-0 Behind Rogers Strong Start
LSU right fielder Jacob Berry (14)
No. 13 LSU evens series against Auburn with clutch hitting
South Beau’s Midkiff named to Upper 90 club, St. Louis’ Lytle earns All-State
Grand Lake LHP Devin David
Sports Person of the Week - Devin David