Civil rights groups file lawsuits over state’s new gerrymandered congressional maps

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s history in the making - a first in three decades that Louisiana lawmakers have overturned a Governor’s veto.

“72 yeas, 31 nays and the veto has been overridden,” House Speaker Clay Schexsnayder announced during the special session.

It’s all in regards to the lines drawn on a new congressional district map but some hope that ink is not permanent.

“I believe that the congressional map that recently passed by the Louisiana Legislature complies with the Voting Rights Act, and all federal and state legal requirements,” Senator Sharon Hewitt said.

“What the Republicans are doing, what they are saying is ‘we don’t care about the law, we don’t care about the Blacks in this state, we want to maintain power at any cost,’ Representative Wilford Carter said.

Representative Carter argue House Speaker Schnexsnayder did not present a sufficient justification or reason as to why the maps were drawn with only one minority district represented.

The Legislative Black Caucus is pressing for two majority minority districts due to the 4.4% African American population increase in the last decade. Some lawmakers like Carter are pushing for 3 districts.

The fight in the legislature is tail spinning into a legal battle as civil rights groups and voting activists have filed lawsuits challenging the map.

“We don’t sue unless we’re going to win, and I like to tell people we have the Lord on our side, we have the law,” Michael McClanahan with the NAACP said. “We have the lawyers. We have the best lawyers this side of heaven, and we’re not afraid to file suit and win.”

Listed as a plaintiff in a lawsuit filed back in March, Dr. Dorothy Nairne says Louisianians like her deserve to be fairly represented. To comply with the Voting Rights Act, the maps must increase majority-Black districts.

“The same thing happened in Alabama, what happened in Alabama, the district court is going to rule in favor of the plaintiff that this was an illegal map and doesn’t comply with section 2 - it doesn’t even to attempt to try to comply with it or even act like they would consider it,” Representative Carter said.

Representative Carter said he is willing to testify in anticipation it will head to court.

“Working people, poor people, Black people ought to have a voice equal to their numbers in the state,” Carter said.

Representative Carter predicts action will be taken in the next month or two because qualifying is in August. Some lawmakers say they are fairly confident the case will go to court.

