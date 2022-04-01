50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Two arrested for catalytic converter theft

Michael Dale Duplechain, 27, of Lake Arthur, was booked into the Jeff Davis Parish Jail one two...
Michael Dale Duplechain, 27, of Lake Arthur, was booked into the Jeff Davis Parish Jail one two counts of theft from a motor vehicle, illegal carrying of weapons (burglary tools), two counts of criminal damage to property, criminal trespassing, and on a warrant from the Jennings Police Department. Nicholas Paul Chaisson, 42, of Roanoke, was booked on two counts of theft from a motor vehicle, illegal carrying of weapons (burglary tools), two counts of criminal damage to property, criminal trespassing, and on two outstanding warrants.(Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - Two men are accused of stealing catalytic converters from two vehicles in Jennings, according to authorities.

Deputies responding to a call of two suspicious men riding bikes near Martin Roy Road and St. Gertrude Road noticed what appeared to be a catalytic converter hanging out of one of the men’s backpacks, according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey, with the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office.

A second catalytic converter was found during a consent search, Ivey said

The men had reciprocating saws in their backpacks and admitted to stealing the converters from two vehicles, Ivey said.

Michael Dale Duplechain, 27, of Lake Arthur, was booked into the Jeff Davis Parish Jail one two counts of theft from a motor vehicle, illegal carrying of weapons (burglary tools), two counts of criminal damage to property, criminal trespassing, and on a warrant from the Jennings Police Department.

Nicholas Paul Chaisson, 42, of Roanoke, was booked on two counts of theft from a motor vehicle, illegal carrying of weapons (burglary tools), two counts of criminal damage to property, criminal trespassing, and on two outstanding warrants.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCPD: Mother issued misdemeanor summons in child custody case involving missing 1-year-old
Heavy police presence near the intersection of Common and LaGrange Streets after neighbors...
Police: Two killed near intersection of Common and LaGrange
Sulphur woman dies following crash on Country Club Rd.
Major Alexander Drummond, shown here with his father, Gentner Drummond, was able to walk away...
Authorities: Pilot able to walk away after ejecting from F-16
Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Mill St.
Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Mill St.

Latest News

SWLA Arrest Report - April 1, 2022
Temperatures remain in the lower 80's for both Saturday and Sunday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clouds build overnight, few showers possible early Saturday
Friday was the opening night of CyphaCon, a convention for anime, sci-fi and gaming fans across...
CyphaCon returns to Lake Charles after two year hiatus
The congressional map drawn by Republicans in the Louisiana legislature that was vetoed by Gov....
Civil rights groups file lawsuits over state’s new gerrymandered congressional maps
Smith will serve until the end of the term. Since there was less than a year remaining , there...
Oberlin has new mayor, Wayne Smith, after incumbent resigns