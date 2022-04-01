Two arrested for catalytic converter theft

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - Two men are accused of stealing catalytic converters from two vehicles in Jennings, according to authorities.

Deputies responding to a call of two suspicious men riding bikes near Martin Roy Road and St. Gertrude Road noticed what appeared to be a catalytic converter hanging out of one of the men’s backpacks, according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey, with the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office.

A second catalytic converter was found during a consent search, Ivey said

The men had reciprocating saws in their backpacks and admitted to stealing the converters from two vehicles, Ivey said.

Michael Dale Duplechain, 27, of Lake Arthur, was booked into the Jeff Davis Parish Jail one two counts of theft from a motor vehicle, illegal carrying of weapons (burglary tools), two counts of criminal damage to property, criminal trespassing, and on a warrant from the Jennings Police Department.

Nicholas Paul Chaisson, 42, of Roanoke, was booked on two counts of theft from a motor vehicle, illegal carrying of weapons (burglary tools), two counts of criminal damage to property, criminal trespassing, and on two outstanding warrants.

