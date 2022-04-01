SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 31, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Mar. 31, 2022.

Edwin Jerome Landry, 47, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders; trespassing; mischief; resisting a police officer with force.

Jesse Zeno Jr., 43, Lake Charles: Instate detainer (2 charges); contempt of court (4 charges); domestic abuse (3 charges); aggravated assault (2 charges); out of state detainer.

Roy David Cormier Jr., 32, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Danielle Leigh Vincent, 34, Sulphur: Contempt of court (6 charges).

Steven Ray Breaux, 44, Jennings: Possession of stolen things under $5,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lakisha Dawn Pool, 35, Jennings: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Osean Arkei Wilson, 21, Lake Charles: Second-degree rape.

Carissa Dawn Fontenot, 31, Longville: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Eric Deshawn Jackson Jr., 22, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Brandon Trae Phelps, 36, Kountze, TX: Theft under $1,000 (2 charges); theft under $5,000 (2 charges).

Jessie Antoine II, 41, Lake Charles: Contractor fraud under $25,000.

Audrey Marie Leblanc, 45, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000.

Kall Ray Carter Jr., 18, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $5,000; resisting an officer; switched license plates.

John Ray Travis Romines, 43, Sulphur: Out of state detainer.

Steven Paul Richardson, 40, Orange, TX: Burglary; theft under $5,000; property damage under $1,000.

Brandon Laurence Hawkins, 27, Lake Charles: Hit & Run; domestic abuse of a pregnant victim; aggravated assault; child endangerment.

Taylor Renee McClane, 26, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Jason Molina, 39, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000; out of state detainer.

Brandy Michelle Taylor, 43, East Lynn, WV: Possession of stolen things under $5,000.

Kevin William Richey, 41, Starks: Aggravated crimes against nature; instate detainer.

Gerald Wade Massingill Jr., 35, Jennings: Possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; burglary; parole detainer.

Dalton Albert Anderson Jr., 42, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of marijuana; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (7 charges); money laundering; possession of drug paraphernalia; creation or operation of a clandestine laboratory (3 charges).

James Raynard Packer, 60, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $5,000.

