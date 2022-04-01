Sulphur residents complain of drag racing and illegal ATV use

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Illegally driving along public streets, these ATV riders are not only driving where they aren’t supposed to, some are drag racing through the city streets of Sulphur.

Some homeowners are saying enough is enough and are taking the battle into their own hands.

Laura Whitman calls herself “The Street Commander.”

“I watch them a lot,” Whitman said. “They know, that I know.”

She patrols her neighborhood off Maplewood Drive in pursuit of speeders.

“It could be seven days a week, it’s past 10 o’clock, and I mean it’s up and down, it’s every five minutes like they are racing up and down,” Whitman said.

ATVs, four-wheelers, and vehicles are drag racing through Mary Ann Drive and along to Summerwood Drive.

“Sometimes, they almost take turns so fast, they go into the ditch,” Whitman said. “My kids, in the morning, for getting on the bus, I have to make them stand back pretty far because I’m scared. They pass each other doing 80.”

There are concerns at the daycare across the street from Whitman’s house, as children cross the road.

We put in a call to Sulphur police to see how many complains have been received in the area. Officers are reminding drivers it is illegal to drive an ATV or four-wheeler on streets - you can only ride on the shoulder of public streets.

“It seems to never be resolved,” Whitman said. “I mean, someday, someone is going to die. They run the stop signs. It’s just constant, I literally stand there and ask them please stop. And nothing. My next one is more of a serious note.”

Whitman hopes her barrage of phone calls to police, along with the flagging down of speeders, does the trick.

