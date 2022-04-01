50/50 Thursdays
Sports Person of the Week - Devin David

By Brandon A. Williams
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Grand Lake Hornets are on a five-game win streak and ranked as the No. 1 team in Class 5A. Senior pitcher Devin David is leading the swarm.

“I feel like our pitching staff has been pretty great this year and we’ve been getting the job done on the mound throwing a lot of strikes and getting batters out. Tough hitters, and the bats have been helping us out to behind the pitching staff.”

David says the state title loss last season has fueled a fire in him and the team all off-season.

“It feels like it was just yesterday so it’s always staying there and keeping our drive to win games,” David said.

That drive has shown in his numbers on the mound this season with 57 strikeouts in just 21 innings.

“He took that hard probably harder than he should’ve,” said head coach Tyler Alton. “We got no-hit in that game so we didn’t really have a chance to score so it wasn’t all on him, but him being on the mound in that situation, I kind of felt like he felt that it was all on him and that’s been driving him since May 14 of last year.”

Other than winning games, David draws inspiration from a former Grand Lake standout, his brother Dylan.

“My brother inspires me from his time over here at Grand Lake and his focus-ness and seriousness in practice in games and his want to win and it’s kind of reflected on me as a player,” said David.

David said the Hornets have what it takes to make it back to Sulphur, but it won’t be easy.

“I think we have to work to get there as a team to win the state title or just Sulphur every year,” David said. “I think we’re fully capable of getting it done being there again this year and bringing it back to Grand Lake.”

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

