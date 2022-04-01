Recall petition of Oakdale mayor still 350 signatures shy

OAKDALE, La. (AP) - A group seeking to recall the mayor of Oakdale is about 350 signatures shy of reaching its goal.

The American Press reports The Community to Recall Oakdale Mayor Gene Paul and Force a Special Election has until July to turn in 936 valid signatures of registered voters in Oakdale to trigger the election.

The group’s chairwoman, Bridget Benoit Perkins, said the number of signatures received so far sends a strong message that residents are unhappy with the current leadership and the discovery of more than $897,000 in misappropriated public funds.

Perkins said the group feels the mayor should have uncovered the problem sooner.

Paul said he relied on the city’s clerk and CPA to oversee the city’s finances.

Click here for more.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.