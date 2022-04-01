Louisiana locals give opinion on Biden’s plan to drop oil prices

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s President Joe Biden’s latest effort to drive down rising gas prices. Thursday, the president announced the daily release of one million barrels of oil a day from the nation’s petroleum reserve for the next six months.

Southwest Louisiana plays a huge roll, as a large portion of the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve is stored in West Hackberry.

The administration hopes this will pressure oil companies to increase production, while lowering the cost you pay at the pump. This comes as the third time President Biden has tapped in the nation’s emergency oil reserve.

“Our combined actions will not solve the problems of high gas prices at the tank overnight, President Biden said in November. “It will make a difference. It will take time but before long, you should see the price of gas drop where you fill up your tank.”

In November, the president authorized use of 50 million barrels and again in March, another 30 million barrels.

“It’s time to deliver true long-term energy and dependance in America once and for all, President Biden said. “I am going to continue to use every tool at my disposal to protect you from Putin’s price hike.”

These historic moves are what some Louisiana locals are calling unnecessary for an ‘oil rich nation’.

“I mean, I don’t feel that we should,” Charles Whitman said. “I feel like the reserve Is exactly that, especially when we have as much oil capabilities as we have. You know, we are an oil rich nation, and we should use it.”

For others, the decision is one that they hope will change the current conditions at the pump.

“It’s not going to help or hurt us, because at the same time, we are still 50/50 on both,” Roberto Colon said. “It’s effecting this situation without everyday life, and this is going to affect us too. Anything that is going to help us right now is what we need.”

