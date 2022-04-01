50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny and pleasant Friday; slim chance of rain early Saturday

Meteorologist Ben Terry
By Ben Terry
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:37 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With our weather already off to a cool and pleasant start this Friday morning, temperatures will warm up nicely through the day thanks to an abundance of sunshine. Highs this afternoon top out in the middle 70s.

A slight chance of a few showers Saturday morning will quickly move out, leaving the rest of the day to enjoy sunshine and 80-degree afternoon highs.

The next best chance of rain will hold off until next week, with showers and thunderstorms likely by late Monday night into early Tuesday. A few storms could be strong, and a threat of heavier rain will exist by that time.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCPD: Mother issued misdemeanor summons in child custody case involving missing 1-year-old
Heavy police presence near the intersection of Common and LaGrange Streets after neighbors...
Police: Two killed near intersection of Common and LaGrange
Sulphur woman dies following crash on Country Club Rd.
Major Alexander Drummond, shown here with his father, Gentner Drummond, was able to walk away...
Authorities: Pilot able to walk away after ejecting from F-16
Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Mill St.
Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Mill St.

Latest News

Warmer weather to stay through next week
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quiet weather builds in for Sunday, storms make a return for early next week
.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: KPLC 7News Nightcast 10 - 10:30 p.m. - April 2, 2022
.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: KPLC 7News at Six 6-6:30 p.m. - April 2, 2022
Temperatures remain in the lower 80's for both Saturday and Sunday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clouds build overnight, few showers possible early Saturday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: KPLC Live at 5 - April 1, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: KPLC Live at 5 - April 1, 2022