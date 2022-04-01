FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny and pleasant Friday; slim chance of rain early Saturday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With our weather already off to a cool and pleasant start this Friday morning, temperatures will warm up nicely through the day thanks to an abundance of sunshine. Highs this afternoon top out in the middle 70s.

A slight chance of a few showers Saturday morning will quickly move out, leaving the rest of the day to enjoy sunshine and 80-degree afternoon highs.

The next best chance of rain will hold off until next week, with showers and thunderstorms likely by late Monday night into early Tuesday. A few storms could be strong, and a threat of heavier rain will exist by that time.

