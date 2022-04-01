FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clouds build overnight, few showers possible early Saturday

Weather remains nice for outdoor activities this evening (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Sunshine has been abundant as we’ve moved through the afternoon and that has allowed us to warm up a few more degrees with most areas in the middle 70′s. As we move into the weekend clouds will be building through the overnight and heading into Saturday morning as an upper level disturbance pushes through and that could lead to a few showers for early in the morning. Better weather will make a return as we head into Sunday with temperatures continuing to warm back into the lower 80′s.

Few showers could be around to start Saturday (KPLC)

If you have plans on heading out this evening the weather will be of no issue as high pressure continues to settle in overhead, but moisture will begin to increase with winds out of the east and southeast. Dew points will climb through the overnight and that will lead to a milder start for our Saturday morning with lows back into the lower and middle 50′s. A few showers will be possible to start the day, but the better opportunity for rain will be along and south of I-10 as the system hugs the coastline as it pushes to the east. Some sunshine looks to return for the afternoon hours and that will help to warm us up with highs once again reaching the upper 70′s and lower 80′s although we will have a mixture of clouds. Milder evenings will continue to be the theme over the next few days as we bounce back into the upper 50′s for Sunday morning and eventually the lower 60′s by early next week.

Temperatures remain slightly above average for the next 5 days (KPLC)

For any weekend plans the better day definitely will be Sunday as sunshine returns for the entire day with just a few clouds as high pressure returns and that will lead to a warmer afternoon with most locations back into the lower 80′s. Moisture will begin to return once again later in the day as winds turn more southerly with time and then we will focus our attention on the next cold front, which looks to take aim as we head into Monday and Tuesday. As we start off our Monday we look to be on the drier side, but scattered showers and storms return late in the day and some of those could pack a bit of a punch. Late Monday and into Tuesday we could stand the chance of a few stronger storms with the arrival of the cold front and will be something to watch as we move through the weekend. Temperatures remain warm as we sit in the upper 70′s to near 80 for both Monday and Tuesday.

A stronger cold front could bring a few storms next week (KPLC)

Looking ahead to the middle and ending part of next week temperatures will take a bit of a dip as we return to the middle 70′s as we approach next week. One good thing to note is the fact that high pressure will build in and it looks to keep things on the calmer side for a few days. For now enjoy the warmer weather we have for the next few days and just keep an eye on the radar for any mornings plans Saturday with just a few showers around.

Rain chances and totals will be on the rise for the next week (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

