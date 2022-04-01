Driftwood LNG phase one of construction underway

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Efforts to export more liquefied natural gas out of Southwest Louisiana are underway as phase one of construction on Tellurian’s Driftwood LNG project are in motion.

Driftwood LNG is taking over the former Global Industries 477-acre site near Carlyss on the western banks of the Calcasieu River.

The project has been in the works since 2016. Driftwood LNG is expected to commission roughly 6,500 construction jobs and 400 operational and on-site positions.

“One thing that people don’t always realize, a project like this creates a lot of indirect jobs. Companies that service the new people that are here and all of that will probably create another 800 indirect jobs,” George Swift said.

Swift is the president and CEO of the Southwest Louisiana Economic Development Alliance said this project will only add to the LNG export powerhouse that is our region.

“It will stimulate our economy and it will help position us as the LNG export capitol of the United States,” Swift said.

However, Driftwood’s export outreach impact will be on a global scale.

“Once all five plants are operational, it will be about 4 billion cubic feet per day. So, that will run from somewhere between 150 and 400 cargos, annually,” Keith Teague said.

As Teague, Tellurian’s COO, explains every drop of LNG coming into the market helps alleviate supply constraints.

“Now it’s exacerbated because with European customers wanting to diversify their risk and reliance on Russian pipeline supply. The demand for LNG has increased so it’s even more critical projects like ours get underway as soon as possible,” Teague said.

Road construction near the plant has already begun and on-site construction, including the removal of the old Global Industries structures will start soon. Tellurian is targeting 2026 to begin producing exports out of the Driftwood locations.

